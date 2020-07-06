Greeley Family FunPlex Opens

Family FunPlex opened in Greeley Monday, July 6 with limited hours and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community recreation center is located within the Twin Rivers Community Park and offers an array of amenities, services, and programs from a multi-court gymnasium to group fitness classes.

Currently, the fieldhouse gym, weight room, walking track and miniature golf are available with limited access only. Guests are required to sign up for a 90-minute time slot in order to utilize these areas.

Fitness classes will be offered throughout the week but will have limited capacity and require reserved spots. However, the Adventure Island Waterpark is closed due to renovations.