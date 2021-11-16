Happening in Wellington, this Upcoming Holiday Season

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

The Wellington Main Street Program and the Town of Wellington have a few events scheduled for the Holiday Season. Below are the details.

Santa’s Elves are missing in downtown Wellington! Help us find them before Christmas Eve!

The Downtown Wellington Elf Hunt kicks off on Shop Small Saturday (November 27). Ten of Santa’s elves are hidden in store windows in downtown Wellington. Find all 10 for your chance at a $200 gift card!

Download your card at wellingtonmainstreet.org OR pick up a card at a downtown business through Friday, December 24. Text your completed card to 970-568-4985 or drop them in Santa’s mailbox at the Historic Wellington Hotel (3725 Cleveland Ave).

For event updates, follow the Downtown Wellington Elf Hunt event page on Facebook! This event is hosted by the Wellington Main Street Program

Get ready to celebrate the season with Wellington Lights. There are three exciting ways to engage this year – The Parade of Lights, the Tree Lighting, and the self-guided Tour of Lights.

Parade of Lights

December 4, 5 pm

Float registration is now open!

Register by November 28 at linktr.ee/wellingtonlights. There is no registration fee, but you must register in advance. No day of entries will be accepted.

Tree Lighting

December 3, 6 pm

Join the Wellington Public Library for an evening of fun and community connection. Santa and his elves will have hot chocolate, candy canes, and free coloring books for all ages.

Tour of Lights

December 1 – 31

The Community Activities Commission (CAC) invites you to add your address to the community map of holiday lights and decorations. Add your address now through November 28.

The map will be available to the public during the month of December, with an opportunity for the community to vote on the best display.

Find more details at: https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights

Showerhead Exchange Program

The Town of Wellington is hosting a showerhead exchange program. Exchange your old showerhead with a FREE water-efficient showerhead; Fixed and Handhelds available (first come, first served); faucet aerators also available.

When: Starting November 15 (until gone)

Why: Old showerheads can waste water. Replacing your showerhead with water-efficient fixtures can save up to 2700 gallons per year (per EPA source).

How: Email Hallie Sheldon, hpsheldon@wellingtoncolorado.gov or call Town Hall at (970) 568- 3381 to set up an appointment to receive your new showerhead and aerators starting November 15.

The Wellington CO Main Street Program Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 6:45 pm.

Invitations to the in-person event at Avuncular Bob’s TBar Inn from 6:00 – 8:00 pm were sent to businesses and residents in the Main Street Program Area on October 18. Space will be limited to 60 people.

The Annual Meeting will be live-streamed on the Wellington Main Street Facebook page starting at 6:45 pm. Attend this meeting live and help celebrate 2021 achievements and honor the amazing local businesses and volunteers!

Be sure to FOLLOW the Wellington Main Street FACEBOOK page to stay up to date on the event!

