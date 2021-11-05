I-25 North Project Full Closures of LCR 16 at I-25 and CO 60

Starting November 8 at 7 am through November 13 at 5 pm, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, from Berthoud to Johnstown, will temporarily close Larimer County Road 16 under I-25 to install drainage pipes. Motorists may use East County Road 14 or Colorado Highway 402 as alternative routes.

Additional temporary closure of eastbound and westbound Colorado Highway 60 over I-25 will take place on November 14 and 15, from 9 pm to 5 am, to pour concrete for the new bridge deck. During these hours, all lanes of I-25 will be closed as well, and traffic will be diverted up and over the CO 60 ramps.

Please visit www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25 for the most current travel updates. The I-25 North Express Lanes Project: Berthoud to Johnstown section will increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction, rebuilding interchanges, replacing aging bridges, straightening highway curves to improve safety, making major utility and drainage improvements, and adding carpool and transit facilities. During construction on the I-25 North Express Lanes Project, motorists should expect speed reductions to 65 mph, minor lane shifts, temporary concrete barriers, and median bridgework. Motorists should also expect delays during the scheduled work hours. Construction on the Berthoud to Johnstown segment is expected to be complete in 2023.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Project phone line – (720) 593-1996

Project email – Northi25ExpressLanes@gmail.com

Project web site – www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25

Sign up for weekly project updates by logging onto the project website and filling out the right-side form to “Subscribe to Project Updates.”

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org

Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/3DYCDOH

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/3n9ZAI1

Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety program has one simple mission — to get everyone home safely. Our approximately 3,000 employees work tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. The department manages more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,000 bridges, and 35 mountain passes. CDOT also manages grant partnerships with a range of agencies, including metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, and airports. It also operates Bustang, the state-owned interregional express bus service. Gov. Jared Polis has charged CDOT to further build on the state’s intermodal mobility options.

