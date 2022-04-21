Invitation to Wellington’s April Town Hall

The Town of Wellington is hosting a quarterly Town Hall Series where folks are invited to attend in-person and provide feedback on current topics. The April event will focus on Strategic Planning.

Attendees will participate in small group community conversations to prioritize their desires for the town. Since this information focuses on strategic planning, feedback could be anything from capital improvement projects to engagement and everything in between. They will have dot voting, comment cards, and notetakers to record the feedback.

This event is Wednesday, April 27 at 6 PM in-person at the Leeper Center (3800 Wilson Ave. Wellington, CO).