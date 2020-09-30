JAX Mercantile Announces Grand Opening of Second Store in Loveland

Fort Collins-based JAX Mercantile company has announced the expansion of its business to a second store in Loveland with a grand opening Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4.

The new Loveland location features 80,000 square feet of space for retail which is 30% more than the existing Loveland store. Additionally, the new store will feature a larger variety of goods while having the same name brand outdoor gear products from footwear and apparel to camping, climbing, bicycling, fishing, hunting, boating, military surplus, athletics, and travel accessories.

“We wanted to expand our presence in Loveland with a larger store so we could offer more products and also have a location more readily accessible to westbound travelers heading to Rocky Mountain National Park,” said Company President, Jim Quinlan. “The opportunity to repurpose the K-mart building when that company closed out arrived at a tough time in the middle of the current pandemic, but we decided to move forward to acquire the building to achieve our longterm goal,” Jim said.

The store has a large selection of Farm & Ranch items from hardware and paint to pet and equine supplies and ranching and fencing supplies. The store has not been fully finished or completely stocked yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will have stock added over the course of the next six months.

“With so many businesses closing recently, we were able to acquire a diverse collection of high-quality used store fixtures, including antique wall cabinets and showcases, rolling gondolas and electric carts, and much more to create a unique atmosphere in our new store location,” said Jim. “We focus on hiring and training great staff who love the outdoors themselves and work hard to create fun shopping experiences for our customers,” Jim said.

For more information regarding JAX Mercantile company, visit: https://www.jaxgoods.com