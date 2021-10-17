Join Wellington’s Budget BOO-nanza!

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Think municipal budgeting is boring? Think again! The Town of Wellington Board of Trustees invites you to the family-friendly Budget BOO-nanza on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 3 pm to 6 pm at the Leeper Center. There will be food trucks and free pumpkins for the first 100 attendees. They will also share information about the Town of Wellington’s 2022 budget of around 70 million dollars.

This event is a great chance to learn more about what goes into budget planning and also role-model the importance of engaging in what is happening in local government to our next generations of voters.

Pick up a free pumpkin, rank your project priorities, and watch as youth directly decide how to spend a piece of the library budget. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and curiosities while enjoying a treat or dinner from local food truck favorites.

For more information on what is happening in the Town of Wellington’s finance department, visit wellingtoncolorado.gov.

