Kendall Minor Hired as Next Fort Collins Utilities Executive Director

Fort Collins Utilities recently announced Kendall Minor as its next executive director. The Utilities executive director provides strategic leadership over the City of Fort Collins’ utility portfolio, including essential electric, water, wastewater, and stormwater services. The position is part of the City’s executive leadership team and reports to the city manager.

Minor most recently served as the vice president of construction for Cherry Street Renewables in Atlanta, GA. Prior to that, he spent over a decade as the utility portfolio leader for Southern Company, where he began his career in 2007. Minor has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his career, he worked on every facet of utilities required to lead power generation, transmission, and distribution, water/stormwater, fiber, as well as renewables. Minor is joining Fort Collins at a time when the country is shifting its focus and public investments into a zero net carbon goal by 2030.

“I was impressed and instantly attracted to the City of Fort Collins’ commitment to reaching a zero net carbon goal in eight years. The correlation between the science, engineering, and organizational culture initiatives I led at Southern Company, Georgia Power, and Cherry Street Energy correlate with the City’s goals. The City of Fort Collins offers the opportunity to serve its citizens with best-in-class utilities.”

Minor is excited to be back in the West, as he played basketball in college for Washington State and traveled extensively through the region.

Theresa Connor served as the interim executive director since May 2020. Connor will continue in a leadership role for the water, stormwater, and wastewater utilities.

To learn more about Utilities leadership, visit fcgov.com/utilities/who-we-are.