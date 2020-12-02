Kyle Stannert Named as New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager

Kyle Stannert has been named as Fort Collins’ new Deputy City Manager recently by City Manager Darin Atteberry.

Kyle holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha bringing 20 years of experience in a multitude of levels of government operations to Fort Collins. He is currently an Assistant City Manager in the City of Bellevue, Washington.

“Kyle has a deep passion for public service, a collaborative leadership and engagement style, and his experience at Bellevue aligns with who we are and the issues we face,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “His values and beliefs about providing a high level of service to the community and developing talent are great matches for our City,” Darin said.

Kyle previously served as Assistant Director and Public Records Officer for the City of Bellevue as well as working in higher education in addition to working for the federal government. His background involves the facilitation of open government and records as well as information management.

“As someone who has worked in local government for most of my career, Fort Collins has been on my radar for quite some time,” said Kyle. “I’ve worked in a community that shares similar values of providing exceptional public service and a desire to celebrate what we do well while keeping an eye on opportunities for continuous improvement,” Kyle said.

Kyle is replacing Deputy City Manager Jeff Mihelich who left the City in May after accepting the City Manager position in Bozeman, Montana. Kyle will begin his new role on Monday, January 25 with a starting salary of $198,000.

“I am excited to get to know the community, to learn the organization, and contribute with fresh eyes,” said Kyle.

For more information regarding the New Fort Collins Deputy City Manager, visit: https://www.fcgov.com/news/?id=7920