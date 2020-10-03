Larimer County and Town of Timnath Intergovernmental Agreement Now Complete

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners and the Town of Timnath have formally entered into an Intergovernmental Agreement to have cooperative planning in the Growth Management area throughout the Town of Timnath.

Approval for the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) was voted unanimously by the Timnath Town Council on Tuesday, September 22. Larimer County and the Town of Timnath have been working together for over a decade to create this agreement.

“The Town Council is excited to finally have a formal agreement in place between the Town of Timnath and Larimer County,” said Mark Soukup, Timnath’s Mayor. “This agreement will positively shape the town’s future and allows our organizations to work together in a coordinated way,” Mark said.

An IGA is an agreement between government organizations such as Larimer County and the Town of Timnath in this case. Furthermore, the Larimer County-Timnath IGA is set to manage urban development and growth throughout the area around Timnath.

“This is really great work,” said Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly. “It really does consider the long-range needs of the Town of Timnath as well as residents in the unincorporated areas,” Tom said.

Agreements like this make way for logical, coordinated planning and development where government service coordination is needed. Additionally, the agreement promotes cooperative, coordinated planning efforts from Timnath and Larimer County as well as input from residents.

A few highlights of the IGA are cooperative planning between Timnath, Larimer County, landowners, and residents, establishing a Cooperative Planning Area, how the town and county will work to manage development applications and annexation policies, and improvement to public infrastructure throughout the area. The agreement establishes a Cooperative Planning Area between Larimer County and the Town of Timnath which allows the county to lead collaborative efforts with Timnath and the Town of Wellington concerning approaches for areas that are not planned for urban development and urban services where there might be intent to conserve lands but development could have an impact on future town growth patterns.

Larimer County currently has several successful cooperative planning IGAs in place with Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Berthoud. Also, the Town of Timnath has IGAs with Fort Collins, Windsor, Severance, and Weld County.

“I would like to say well done,” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas. “This is an example of a very positive and collaborative effort,” John said.

For more information regarding the Larimer County-Town of Timnath IGA, visit: https://larimer.org/planning/TimnathIGA