Larimer County Set to Jointly Update Building Codes

Larimer County and the City of Fort Collins are partnering to update their respective 2021 adopted building codes at the same time, to make it more convenient for contractors, homeowners, and other interested parties to help shape local code rules.

Working with other local building departments, the City of Fort Collins and Larimer County have created a Code Adoption Review Committee to update local amendments to the 2021 International Building, Residential and related codes. The new codes are projected to take effect January 1, 2022. Code Adoption Review Committee meetings are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from May 18th through July 20, 2021.

Members of the public may participate electronically in code adoption meetings using Zoom. To obtain the link to register, please go to www.larimer.org/building or www.fcgov.com/building. Questions or need more information? Contact Eric Fried, Larimer County Chief Building Official, at (970) 498-7705 or efried@larimer.org.