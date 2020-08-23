Law Enforcement Searching for Information Regarding the Contained Four Corners Fire

Fire investigators are asking the public for information regarding a vehicle that may have been or know the reasons the Four Corners Fire started.

The fire began burning Friday, August 14 off the Deadman Road south of County Road 80C in the Roosevelt National Forest. Additionally, it was contained that same day as the fire only grew to under 1/10 of an acre.

The vehicle fire investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for is a silver Toyota 4Runner with unknown Wyoming plates last seen heading northbound on Larimer County Road 103 (Laramie River Road) towards Wyoming. Furthermore, the vehicle may have black trim and was last seen with a cargo platform attached to the rear hitch, possibly driven by a white male in his 50s with gray or white hair.

Individuals with information pertaining to the vehicle or driver such as location or licsnese plate number are encouraged to call 307-745-2392, option 5 and provide a name and call back information so law enforcement can contact them with more questions if needed.

For more information regarding fire investigators search for information on the contained Four Corners fire, visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD786899