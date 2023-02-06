Lewd, crude or rude: Colorado DMV shares 2022’s rejected personalized license plates

From AYFKM to SHIKAKA, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected over 140 personalized license plate requests in 2022 because the sequence was determined to be lewd, crude, and/or rude.

Interested Coloradans can see what was rejected online at drive.google.com/file/d/1ZTwCtBmNV6krj82GdBv19VA5sY1FPOG7/view

“We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected.”

The list features requested personalized license plates that were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system, DRIVES. The system rejects some requests if they run afoul of the DMV’s offensive and omit list. The list, which has been built over the years, using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words, and terms, as well as comparing what other states do not allow.

These terms and alphanumeric combinations are reviewed periodically by a committee of DMV staff members. They can be removed from the list by committee vote, or if through a hearing or courts, the DMV is ordered to remove and issue the configuration. A customer may appeal this decision with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division.

Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees. Personalized license plate renewal can cost between $25 and $75 and can be completed online, in-office, or at an MV Express Kiosk for Coloradans who live in participating counties.