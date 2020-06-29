Local Bike Shop Recycles Bicycles back into Community

Recycled Cycles Bicycles and Fitness bike shop is recycling commuter bikes in Fort Collins to give back to the community during a pandemic.

The bikes were locked-up in storage after bike-share company Zagster began removing them along with bike stations Thursday, May 28 as a result of COVID-19 affecting their business. However, Recycled Cycles has purchased all 232 of the bikes, looking to get them back on the streets.

“This purchase will allow us to supply the community with quality, like-new bicycles for recreation, health and transportation,” said Dave Hudson, owner of Recycled Cycles.

The bikes that were transported to Recycled Cycles and their storage facilities will be examined, tuned-up, and resold as most of them are 3-6 months old.

The bicycles will be sold at lower prices than originally retailed and include a complimentary membership to Bike Fort Collins, a local bycle advocacy organization. Rental fleets will also be supplied.

“With the recent boom in bicycling and bicycle sales, new bicycles are virtually impossible to source,” Dave said.

For more information on Recycled Cycles Bicycles and Fitness, visit https://www.recycled-cycles.com.