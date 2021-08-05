Local Boys & Girls Club Employee Named 2021 Maytag Dependable Leader

Andrea Everett, director of community outreach and onboarding at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, is the recipient of the 2021 Maytag Dependable Leader Award for her dedication and leadership during one of the most challenging years. The award includes a $20,000 grant from Maytag to support Andrea’s inspiring vision to help young people reach their full potential. For six years, Andrea has been essential to the success of the organization. Starting out as a Clubhouse Director and moving into the role of hiring and training staff, as well as managing community outreach and volunteers, Andrea has gone above and beyond especially during the pandemic. She has taken on any role needed to keep serving youth from basketball referee to homework helper, her dedication to the community is exceptional.

The $20,000 grant from Maytag will be used to create a mentorship program in partnership with local universities that will kick off in mid-August. Acknowledging that all youth benefit from an open dialogue surrounding mental health, not just those who have been identified as needing specialized help, the inclusive program will run through the school year and leverage college age students studying mental health, social work or a similar field and pair them with Club youth. This will give Club kids and teens an approachable mentor, close to their age, with some mental health training that they go to for advice, guidance or support, as many Club members often have to navigate challenging situations.

Andrea Everett is one of seven Boys & Girls Club professionals across the nation to receive a Maytag Dependable Leader Award in 2021. Throughout their more nearly 20 year partnership, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Maytag have presented more than 110 Boys & Girls Club professionals with a Maytag Dependable Leader Award and $20,000 grant. Overall, Maytag has provided nearly $10 million to help deserving youth reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Boys & Girls Clubs provide over 4.3 million at-risk youth a safe environment to learn and grow. Across the more than 4,700 Clubs nationwide, Club staff work tirelessly to help young people find their footing on a path toward a great future. Especially now during these uncertain times, kids and teens need dependable leaders like Andrea Everett to feel supported and cared for.

Friday, August 6, at 2:00pm, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County at 2400 1st Ave in Greeley to:

Celebrate Andrea’s achievement at a special event

See more than 75 current and former Club members surprise her with a giant check

Listen to touching speeches, heartfelt moments and more.If you are unable to attend, a remote interview or scheduled Club visit with Andrea is an option.