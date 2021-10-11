Loveland Citywide Traffic Safety Study Now Underway

Public input gathered from this study will be used to improve traffic conditions for all modes of travel in Loveland

The City of Loveland launches its first Citywide Traffic Safety Study. This study will begin by gathering public input to create a traffic safety program that should improve traffic conditions for all modes of travel in Loveland. The first participation option – a public survey – is available now at letstalkloveland.org/trafficsafetystudy.

The survey asks members of the public to identify traffic safety issues and concerns throughout the City by locating those areas on an interactive map. The survey will be open until 11:59 pm Sunday, Nov. 14.

“Roadway safety is important to our community. An average of 1,820 crashes is reported in Loveland each year, with 120 of those involving serious injury or death. These crashes affect Loveland’s wellbeing – impacting families, workplaces, emergency responders, neighborhoods, livelihoods, mobility, and more,” said Matt Ruder, traffic engineer for the City of Loveland. “The City is undertaking this important process to better understand the needs of our community so we can create an effective safety program for our future.”

In addition to the public survey, an in-person open house and a virtual open house will occur in early November. Location and dates for both events will be advertised on the Let’s Talk Loveland project webpage, Channel 16, and the City’s social media accounts in the coming weeks.

The Citywide Traffic Safety Study will focus on vulnerable road users and collect data to identify traffic concerns and explore how equity impacts safe mobility across the City. The study informs a citywide traffic safety program that will include strategies for safety improvements in infrastructure, enforcement, education, and more. Locations across Loveland will be evaluated and prioritized for potential improvements. The project is on track for completion by early Summer 2022.

For more information, visit letstalkloveland.org/trafficsafetystudy.

