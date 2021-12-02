Loveland Opens Nightly Homeless Shelter

Loveland has opened its homeless night shelter through 137 Homeless Connection, 137 S. Lincoln St. The City anticipates that the shelter will be open each evening from 7:15 pm to 6:30 am through March 31.

Previously, Loveland’s winter shelter was activated under an emergency weather declaration by the city manager. The expanded shelter offers people without housing in Loveland a regular indoor option during cold winter nights.

“The City has been working diligently with partners across Loveland to offer more consistent winter weather support to community members without housing. There is certainly a need and we are thankful to have the opportunity to launch this now as we continue to work with local churches to add additional capacity,” said Alison Hade, community partnership administrator for the City of Loveland.

This nightly shelter is phase 1 of the City’s current winter homeless approach. Phase 2 will include activating an overnight shelter rotation among local churches willing to participate. The City’s Community Partnership Office will add three additional temporary staff members to support these efforts. In October, the City selected Homeward Alliance to lead larger strategic planning efforts to develop a comprehensive, long-term approach to addressing homelessness in the City Details about these larger efforts are forthcoming.