Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary Raises $2,500 for Alternatives to Violence Through First Garden Hearts Program

The Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary showed how big their hearts are by supporting victims of violence in the community with a donation of $2,500 to Alternatives to Violence (ATV). ATV is a Loveland nonprofit that provides advocacy, resources, and education to people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Members from Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary presented a check for $2,500 to Alternatives to Violence on February 24.

The money for Alternatives to Violence was raised through the club’s first Garden Hearts program, which ran from June to January. The Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary commissioned a high school art student from the Thompson School District to design a metal heart sculpture that was then sold to the community to enjoy in their gardens or in their homes. All profits from the sales of the hearts went to Alternatives to Violence. 2021 was the first edition of the Garden Hearts program and will hopefully be the start of many years of collectible hearts benefiting a different nonprofit each year.

“We are so grateful to the Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary for supporting our mission with this year’s Garden Hearts program,” said Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence, Kari Clark. “It’s a great program that not only helps a local cause but also promotes the community’s young artists.”

This edition’s “Garden Heart” was designed by Haley Lawton. Lawton graduated from Thompson Valley High School, Class of 2021. While at Thompson Valley she completed the AP Capstone diploma. Lawton also received a Silver Medal from Scholastic’s National Art and Writing Awards and the Loveland Rotary Club’s Dan Chenowith Scholarship. Lawton is currently attending The School of the Art Institute of Chicago majoring in studio fine arts with a focus on painting.

With the motto, “The Club with Heart,” Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary looks to find ways to spread the love around the community with various initiatives. Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary is also responsible for the very popular Loveland Hearts Program, which sold out in 10 hours this year. The club also hosts the annual Miss Valentine selection event and is a sponsor of the Governor’s Art Show.

In over 30 years, the Loveland Thompson Valley Rotary Club has provided approximately $785,000 to the local community, youth, and international and environmental programs.