Loveland’s Operation Fall Clean Sweep Launches Nov. 1

The City of Loveland will begin citywide street sweeping operations Monday, Nov. 1. Crews will visit neighborhoods to perform thorough sweeping to remove debris from public streets and gutters, sweeping around vehicles parked on the street.

They will systematically work through neighborhoods within city limits according to trash collection day. Sweeping will occur Monday through Thursday each week except for the week of Nov. 22 when sweeping will occur Monday and Tuesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Crews will not sweep on the normal trash collection day in each neighborhood. The schedule is as follows:

Week 1: Nov. 1 – 4, Thursday trash day

Week 2: Nov. 8 – 11, Monday trash day

Week 3: Nov. 15 – 18, Tuesday trash day

Week 4: Nov. 22 – 24, Wednesday trash day

Residents are asked to please not sweep leaves/debris from yards into the street; it is against City Ordinance and can clog storm drains. Please visit lovgov.org/recyclingcenter for more information about how to recycle leaves properly. The City has also released a helpful video outlining four easy ways to protect Loveland’s waterways.

