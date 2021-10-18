Meridian Trust North Star Foundation raises $20k during Flags for Heroes

Hundreds of American flags were flown in honor of heroes near and far during the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation’s second annual Flags for Heroes fundraiser held in September. This fundraiser allowed community members to share stories about their loved ones, recognize our military, and show appreciation to first responders and healthcare workers – a total of 296 heroes were honored.

Because of the support from our communities, they raised over $20,000. Meridian Trust North Star Foundation presented half of the funds to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger, during the Flags for Heroes Dedication Ceremony hosted at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union’s Cheyenne East Branch on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Supporting sponsors: The Mountain West Credit Union Foundation, TownSquare Media, and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union showed their support by being Red Sponsors, and a special thanks to the White and Blue Sponsors.

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization founded to provide assistance and support in our communities. We aspire to fund and celebrate local nonprofit causes that make our communities shine as bright as the North Star itself.

