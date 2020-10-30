Meridian Trust North Star Foundation to host “Flags for Heroes” Fundraiser

The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is hosting a “Flags for Heroes” fundraiser in observance of Veterans Day to honor heroes’ lives.

Community members and organizations are encouraged and invited to honor the heroes in their lives by sponsoring a flag for a total cost of $50. Hero’s for this fundraiser is defined as someone who is admired or idealized, including military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and family members.

“Today is a brand new day, and we want to celebrate the people that have made a difference or are making a difference,” said Kim Withers, CEO of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union. “These people have carved out the trail, cheered us on, and stood tall in the face of adversity,” Kim said.

Those interested in contributing to the fundraiser can sponsor a flag now through Friday, November 6. The flags will be displayed at Meridian Trust’s Cheyenne East and Downtown branches in Wyoming and the Wellington branch in Colorado.

Each flagpole will contain an Honoree Tag that will be attached, including the name of the individual it is in honor/memory of in addition to the sponsor’s name. The Honoree Tags will be available for pickup after the event, and the flags will be raised starting Saturday, November 7, and will remain up and on display through Sunday, November 15.

All proceeds from the “Flags for Heroes” fundraiser will benefit the Meridian Trust North Star Foundation and go toward supporting local communities and nonprofit causes.

“The first-ever local Flags for Heroes is our way to honor and celebrate the life they lead and the people they’ve helped,” said Kim. “Become one of their biggest fans with a Flag for Your Hero,” Kim said.

For more information regarding The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation, visit: https://www.mymeridiantrust.com/north-star-foundation