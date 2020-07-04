More Facilities to Reopen in Fort Collins

By Steven Bonifazi

The City of Fort Collins has announced the reopening of the Lincoln Center and splash pads next week in compliance with the latest guidance and regulations from state health officials.

Face masks are still required inside of all buildings and the city is encouraging the public to practice physical distancing as much as possible.

The Lincoln Center is reopening Monday, July 6 for small-scale meetings and events of up to 50 people while adhering to current physical distancing requirements. The indoor and outdoor event spaces at the Lincoln Center will also be available for rental and use.

Additionally, the Lincoln Center Box Office will reopen and operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 pm to 6 pm beginning Tuesday, July 7. All other access into The Lincoln Center is restricted and limited to those attending a ticketed or scheduled event.

Splash pads located at Spring Canyon Park and Fossil Creek Park will open the week of July 6. There will be signs posted nearby with information regarding the number of users allowed at one time in accordance with physical distancing recommendations.

All other City buildings and facilities that have yet to announce reopenings will remain closed to the public.

For more information regarding the city of Fort Collins and their response to COVID-19, visit: fcgov.com/coronavirus