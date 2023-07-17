Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile in Loveland

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus have been found and reported in two Loveland trap locations during routine monitoring of the City’s seasonal mosquito management program.

Positive cases were found in the northeast area of Boyd Lake (Zone 8 on the monitoring map) and near the intersection of E. 1st Street and N. Boyd Lake Avenue (Zone 36), south of Loveland Sports Park. No human cases have been reported in Colorado so far this year.

The City of Loveland works with Larimer County, mosquito abatement company Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), and Colorado State University to monitor and assess the risk to residents.

VDCI began mosquito spraying and monitoring the first week of June and sprayed in both locations last week. Additional spraying in both impacted areas will occur in the next few days.

Protect yourself from West Nile

Mosquito numbers are abundant in many areas of Larimer County and other counties across the state. West Nile virus can be prevented. Residents should protect themselves from West Nile virus by avoiding being bitten by mosquitoes.

In addition to community efforts, such as larviciding, reducing water where mosquitoes can breed, and spraying for adult mosquitoes, individuals can remember to use the 4 D’s to help prevent West Nile virus disease:

DRAIN any standing water in your yard weekly (like in wheelbarrows, buckets, and other places).

any standing water in your yard weekly (like in wheelbarrows, buckets, and other places). DRESS yourself with long-sleeved shirts, pants, and light weight items when heading outdoors.

yourself with long-sleeved shirts, pants, and light weight items when heading outdoors. DEFEND yourself from mosquitos by applying insect repellent.

yourself from mosquitos by applying insect repellent. DAWN or DUSK , limit your time outdoors (this is when mosquitos are most active).

Learn more about Loveland’s Mosquito Spraying Program, find the spraying schedule, and access the map online at lovgov.org/MosquitoControl.