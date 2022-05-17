Neighbor to Neighbor Breaks Ground on Extensive Project to Rehab Aging Affordable Housing

Needed renovations will preserve affordable housing inventory in community for decades to come

This spring, local nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) is beginning a year-long rehabilitation project, which includes the renovation of 112 affordable housing apartments and its Fort Collins office building. This intensively planned investment by N2N ensures all 132 of its residential homes remain viable for local families needing access to affordable housing. On May 19th, N2N is hosting a groundbreaking event, where along with the project builder Krische Construction, Inc., they will reveal design plans and offer a behind-the-scenes office and apartment home tour.

In addition to community partners, supporters, volunteers, and residents, the groundbreaking celebration will be attended by Larimer County Commissioners Kristen Stephens, Jody Shadduck-McNally, and John Kefalas, as well as a representative from Congressman Neguse’s office. For several years, N2N has laid the groundwork for significant renovations to its aging affordable housing portfolio. The project includes rehab of sixty-eight Section 8 apartments and a large community center at Coachlight Plaza Apartments in North Fort Collins, as well as 44 apartments scattered throughout North Fort Collins.

“In our community’s work to expand its inventory of affordable housing, it is equally important to preserve existing housing so that we don’t end up taking one step forward and two steps back,” explains N2N Executive Director Kelly Evans. “By investing in these much-needed repairs and improvements now, we will expand our capacity to directly serve our community while continuing to provide safe, affordable homes to local families.”

Built in 1982, N2N’s Coachlight Plaza Apartments contain 68 apartments to be rehabilitated, which serve as income-restricted housing through HUD’s Section 8 program. Subsidized through the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, these renovations will extend the life of existing low-income housing serving households below 60% of the area median income. Residents will be temporarily moved into hospitality apartments and then moved back into their homes once their apartment has been renovated.

Overall, apartment and office renovations will feature enhanced safety, security, and accessibility; expanded storage and multi-purpose office and counseling spaces; improved energy and cost savings; and updated paint, landscaping, and structural repairs.

Providing housing stability services in Larimer County for over 50 years, Neighbor to Neighbor impacts over 10,000 residents annually through its housing stability programs and services. In addition to being an affordable landlord with apartments in Fort Collins and Loveland, N2N provides eviction and foreclosure prevention, utility and move-in assistance, homeownership education, mortgage, and budget counseling, and youth enrichment and resident services.