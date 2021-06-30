New Micro-Mobility Program Coming in July

The e-scooter pilot program between Bird, the City of Fort Collins, and Colorado State University ended recently, and the City is looking forward to launching a new electric micro-mobility share program in late July.

Bird e-scooter share operated in Fort Collins as a pilot program from October 2019 through May 31, 2021. The program allowed the City and CSU to test how e-scooters operated in Fort Collins from a safety, equity, and sustainability perspective, and examine the effect of City regulations, including mandatory dismount zones, parking rules, and hours of operation.

“The City and CSU are grateful to Bird for the excellent work they put into executing a successful pilot program and for being a committed, collaborative program partner,” said Amanda Mansfield, the City’s Bird e-scooter share program manager.

The City and CSU plan to launch a new program in late July to include both e-scooters and e-bikes (to replace the Pace bike share system which went out of business in May 2020). More information will be released closer to the program launch date.

For more information on the new program, visit https://www.fcgov.com/escooters/. Information on the Bird pilot program and program summary materials submitted for the March 9, 2021, City Council work session are also available for view on that web page.