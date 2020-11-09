New Options Available for Paying Delinquent Property Taxes

The City of Fort Collins has a new secure 24-hour drop box located at W. Oak St. for payments on delinquent property taxes for those who own property within Larimer County.

Interest began accruing on all unpaid property taxes on Thursday, October 1. The State of Colorado statute-mandated 1% per month and is subject to both advertising and distraint fees as scheduled.

The receipt of property taxes on time is vital to Larimer County residents’ effective delivery of services by the county’s health department, fire districts, cities, towns, special districts, and local law enforcement agencies. The Larimer County Tax Lien Sale is currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 19. It will be held to collect unpaid taxes to meet the budgetary requirements of all certified taxing authorities.

Cash or certified funds are required for payment as of Thursday, October 1, with payments able to be mailed to Larimer County Treasurer at P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Those who make payments must reference their schedule number on their check and include their payment coupon to ensure proper credit.

Those with an escrow account with their mortgage company for property taxes with questions regarding payment can contact their mortgage company for further information.

For more information regarding paying delinquent property taxes or for information regarding Larimer County property tax statement for 2019 taxes payable in 2020, visit: https://www.larimer.org/treaurer or call the Larimer County Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020