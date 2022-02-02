News on the Street: Updates from the Wellington Main Street Program

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

The Wellington Main Street Program has kicked off a new year and brings some exciting updates.

Become a Flower Sponsor

Have you noticed the flower planters along Cleveland Ave and 6th Street? Those are brought to you by the Main Street Program, thanks to the help of volunteers and sponsors. Sponsorships are now open for the 2022 Downtown Wellington Annual Color Program, supporting the purchase and maintenance of the downtown flower planters. Register to be a sponsor using this link: https://form.jotform.com/220186810307146. There are 24 sponsorships available and will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis. Please contact the Main Street Program at 970-568-4985 or kallie@wellingtonmainstreet.org for more information.

Sign up for the Main Street Market

The ten-week Main Street Market is held in Centennial Park on Thursdays, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, July through September this year. Vendor sign-up is going on now at wellingtonmainstreet.org/vendors.

Successful First Event of the Year

The Cleveland Crawl, held on January 22, brought hundreds of people to downtown Wellington. Twelve businesses participated, and all reported a booming turnout for the day. Each organization had activities to participate in, with opportunities to meet Elsa, win prizes, or break records with Wellington’s longest ski shot. Folks of all ages found fun activities and stayed warm with an inaugural Cleveland Crawl beanie.

“The Cleveland Crawl was a major success. The amazing energy it brought to our downtown is an incredible feeling. We wanted the community to get the opportunity to see all of what our beautiful Downton has to offer, and I’d say it worked out quite well. Thank you to everyone who participated, and I am already looking forward to next year!” Shares Erin Jerome, chair of the event and owner of Trim Salon.

Upcoming Events

Keep an eye out for information on upcoming events scheduled for the next three months. The Hoppy Go Lucky 5K fundraising event, put on by Soul Squared Brewing, is Saturday, March 12. The 0.5K Fun Run Fundraiser, put on by Old Colorado Brewing, is Saturday, April 2. Earth Day Downtown Clean-up is scheduled for Friday, April 22. The program is also rolling out a Fourth Friday Front Porch event starting March 25.

2021 Annual Report

The Main Street Program presented its annual report to the Town Trustees on January 25, and it is now available on the Main Street Program website and social media. It was a wildly successful year for the program, with $22,500 in funding made available through Colorado Main Street opportunities, $718,999 worth of grants acquired supporting the Town of Wellington businesses, seven new businesses joining the downtown district, and 2,000 volunteer hours invested. In addition, six successful fundraising events brought in $31,272 invested back into downtown and made these events possible. The program also won the Colorado Main Street program of the Year award, and Executive Director Kallie Cooper won the Colorado Main Street Manager of the Year.

To see more details of the annual report, learn more about the program, sign up to be a volunteer, or sign up to volunteer, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.