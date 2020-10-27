Northern Water Crews Respond to the Wildfires in Northern Colorado

Crews from Northern Water are responding to the challenges posed by the devastating wildfires in Northern Colorado.

The East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Calwood and Williams Fork fires have all presented hazards to residents and watersheds within Northern Water’s boundaries or collection areas. Water deliveries to cities and other providers will continue because of storage reservoirs located o the Front Range of Northern Colorado.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to those in the Grand Lake community who have suffered loss,” said Brad Wind, general manager of Northern Water. “Many of our employees call Grand Lake and Grand County home, and we have been part of the community since the C-BT Project was created more than 70 years ago,” Brad said.

Northern Water has cooperated with the Bureau of Reclamation to protect the infrastructure of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project as the East Troublesome fire advanced toward Grand Lake on Wednesday, October 21. Reclamation officials closed the Adams Tunnel and Northern Water crews turned off the pump at Lake Granby that moves water to Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake.

Control center operations were moved from Grand County to the Northern Water Headquarters located in Berthoud. Deliveries continue on Northern Water’s East Slope distribution system regardless of the tunnel shut-off.

The advancement of the wildfires within the region will continue to be monitored by Northern Water and Reclamation officials with the operation of the Farr Pump Plant and Adams Tunnel resuming once it is safe to do so. Northern Water aims to assist issues from watershed health to water quality through programs like the C-BT Headwaters Partnership

