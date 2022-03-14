Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Food & Shelter Program Funding

United Way of Larimer County to distribute $646,391 in federal funds

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded Larimer County $646,391 in federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) for Phases 39 and Phase American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA-R). Any nonprofit, faith-based, or local governmental agency providing food and shelter services may apply at https://bit.ly/EFSP2022 through March 23. Current or former EFSP participation is not required for participation.

EFSP funds supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter, and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries

Lodging in a mass shelter, a hotel/motel, or another off-site shelter facility up to 30 days assistance per individual or household

Up to 90 days rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure

Utility assistance up to 90 days of service for gas, electric, and water service; and

Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

“EFSP is a national program administered by United Ways across the country on behalf of the Federal Government. The funds leverage United Way of Larimer County’s local fundraising efforts with essential emergency assistance supports for our most vulnerable populations,” said Lauren Leary, Director of Community Impact. “United Way of Larimer County is grateful for our partnership with FEMA to deliver high need dollars to nonprofits supporting individuals and families across Larimer County who are experiencing economic emergencies. A Local Board comprised of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federation of North America; The Salvation Army; and other community leaders are responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds to a National EFSP Board.”