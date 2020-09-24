Open Fire Ban in Larimer County Extended

A ban on open fires in unincorporated Larimer County has been extended and went into effect Friday, September 18 through Friday, October 30 at 12 pm.

The original fire ban took place Tuesday, August 28 as a resolution, but was voted to be extended 3-0 on Friday, September 18 by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners. The extension of the fire ban was recommended by the Larimer County Sherriff.

The fire ban includes the following:

No open fires, no open burning.

No welding, or operating acetylene or other torches.

No smoking in the open, including trails, parks, and open spaces or outside of buildings.

No Fireworks or fireworks displays produced by combustion, detonation, or deflagration.

No incendiary devices, including sky lanterns, exploding ammunition, exploding targets, and tracer ammunition.

No fires in permanently constructed outside stationary masonry or metal fireplaces.

Charcoal and wood pellet grills.

Propane fire pits.

The following is not part of the fire ban:

Operation of an internal combustion engine with a spark arresting device properly installed.

Emergency signal devices and flares.

Fires and wood stoves located inside permanent structures.

Propane grills.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills, lanterns, and heaters with shut-off valves in an area at least three feet away from any flammable/combustible materials.

The Larimer County Sherriff will possibly give limited exemptions from these restrictions based on pre-approval and inspection. Anyone who knowingly violates the restrictions will be fined.

For more information regarding the ordinance for the Regulation of Open Burning in unincorporated Larimer County, visit: https://www.larimer.org/sites/default/files/fire_ban_ordinance.pdf or call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-980-2501 for questions regarding the ban