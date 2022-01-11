Opportunity to Join Wellington Fire’s Board of Directors

Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) is holding an election for three board of director positions on May 3, 2022.

Self-Nomination forms and election information are now available for pickup at the WFPD Administrative offices at 8130 3rd Street by appointment only during regular business hours. Due to COVID, the Admin Offices are closed to walk-ins to protect you and staff, ensuring no disruption to our emergency response. Contact Ashley Macdonald at 970-302-6943 to schedule an appointment.

A series of election-related events will be held throughout the community, including a Meet and Greet at Sparge Brewery (3999 GW Bush Avenue, Unit 101, in Wellington ) from 6 pm to 8 pm on February 3. Meet the current Board of Directors, and learn more about Special Districts and running for the May election.

Petitions for Self-Nomination will circulate from January 1 to February 25. The Candidate accepts the nomination by signing the completed Self-Nomination form. A ‘Meet the Candidate’ section will be added to the WFPD website, including a biography and photo of candidates.

Candidates must be eighteen years of age and registered voters within the boundaries of the District. They need to be a current resident of the District or the owner of taxable real or personal property situated within the boundaries of the District. They can be a spouse or civil union partner of someone with property in the District or an obligated person to pay taxes under a contract to purchase taxable property within the District.

Regular Board of Director meetings is held on the second Wednesday of each month starting at 4 pm. In addition, volunteer Pension Board meetings are held the last month of each quarter before the Regular Board meeting. Special meetings may be called as needed but are rare. Regular meetings and Special meetings are the only times they make official decisions. There are two pre-scheduled Work Sessions each year for workforce planning and budget discussions. Work sessions are held for the purpose of informal discussion and study outside the official meetings.

Retreats for long-range planning may be held at least once a year in the form of a Work Session. The Board of Directors members are encouraged to attend conferences and represent the District. The Special District Association (SDA) provides an annual conference for special district officials. The time spent visiting with constituents will vary, but you must be willing to dedicate whatever time it may take. These are three-year terms set to expire in 2025. Directors may receive compensation not more than $2,400 per year, payable not to exceed $100 per meeting attended.

The polling place is at Station 16, 8130 3rd Street, on May 3, 2022, open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. You can find more information on the upcoming election at www.wfpd.org.