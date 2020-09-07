Over $14,000 Donated to Larimer County Search and Rescue from Breeze Thru Car Wash Annual Fundraiser

Locally-owned express car wash company Breeze Thur Car Wash has announced a donation of $14,351 to independent non-profit Larimer County Search and Rescue to aid in improving their communication systems and much more.

Breeze Thru had aimed to raise $15,000 this year through their annual fundraiser to help provide the Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) with upgraded and new communication and GPS systems through radios, ruggedized tablets, laptops, Wi-Fi internet connectivity, and training. Additionally, the new equipment will allow for the LCSAR to perform real-time tracking, improve remote communications, and utilize online maps.

Breeze Thru held this fundraiser on Saturday, August 29 at five of their locations throughout Larimer County. Furthermore, LCSAR representatives and search dogs were present at each location educating people on emergency safety while accepting cash donations.

“At Breeze Thru we care about the community and are always working toward ways to act on that commitment,” said Wade Keith, Brand Manager at Breeze Thru. “Our belief is that in order for a community to continue to thrive, it requires effort from all of its members – local businesses, like us, included,” Wade said.

LSCSAR has been locating and rescuing lost, stranded, and injured while educating the public on wilderness and mountain safety for free, relying heavily on donations for over 40 years. Also, this donation from Breeze Thru helps to support the company provide a car wash company while preparing people for the future in case they visit mountains in Larimer County and become lost, stranded, or injured.

“With so many folks finding themselves outdoors during the recent pandemic this year’s fundraiser event was especially important to us as so many in our community rely on the incredible work Search and Rescue does to keep people safe,” said Wade. “We are unbelievably humbled by the amazing turnout we had this year making it possible for us to give thanks to LCSAR in a way that will truly make a difference in their operations,” Wade said.

For more information regarding Breeze Thru Car Wash, visit www.breezethrucarwash.com