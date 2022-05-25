Paddler’s Pub and Mountain Whitewater Open Doors for Another Exciting Rafting Season

Sun’s out, fun’s out! As the weather warms up, we know summer is only right around the corner, and right along with it comes all of our favorite outdoor Colorado activities; whether you’re spending the day whitewater rafting, mountain biking along the trails, or simply checking out the sights around Fort Collins, The Paddler’s Pub has proven year after year to be the best place in town to relax and unwind after a full day of excitement in the sun.

The Paddler’s Pub is a local favorite for a number of reasons, but one of them primarily being the fact that they pride themselves on only serving beer and wine made here in our great state of Colorado. Folks can choose from a wide selection of well-known local breweries such as New Belgium Brewing, Odell Brewing Company, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, Left Hand Brewing Company, Anheuser Busch. They also offer a great selection of local wine from The OBC Wine Project. In addition to offering local beer and wine, Paddler’s Pub now also offers a daily food truck parked on location — provided by The Laughing Dog. The pub officially opens its doors every season at the beginning of May and continues through the end of rafting season and their hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 2 pm to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 2 pm to 11 pm.

More than being known as a great local place with great local beer, Paddler’s Pub is better known for its sister company Mountain Whitewater, which is literally your one-stop-shop for any and all rafting rentals, guides, and gear. Owned and operated by Brad Modesitt and family, they’ve been in the game for quite some time and there aren’t too many awards their topnotch business hasn’t won. From best in Business-Family/Small Business of the Year 2007 to the winner of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce Environmental Business Award in 2011 to “People Love Us on Yelp” award winner for 2017 and many more, the Modesitt family knows how to show your family a fun and safe time along the Cache La Poudre River.

Mountain Whitewater is proud to say they only use state-of-the-art rafting equipment and furthermore only employ the most experienced group of guides along the river. In addition, Mountain Whitewater is also proud to have a special use permit from the Roosevelt National Forest, which keeps river use low so that the Poudre can deliver exceptional wilderness rafting experiences all season long. Even when river levels are high, you can trust you’re in the very best hands because not only are all of the guides at Mountain Whitewater passionate and knowledgeable, they’re First Aid and CPR certified, as well as being required to have current Swiftwater Rescue training, which is an intense three-day course that teaches whitewater rescue techniques.

Mountain Whitewater guarantees they’ll take care of every aspect of your trip: from booking to check-in to the bus ride, and of course, on the river, as well. And as an exciting bonus, after the trip is complete, they offer photos and videos of your rafting excursions so that you can capture and share the memories for years to come. Customer service and professionalism are of the utmost importance to Mountain Whitewater and you’ll quickly see why once booking one of the many Estes Park and Fort Collins rafting adventures they offer. So, what are you waiting for? Contact the good folks at Mountain Whitewater today and be sure to check out Paddler’s Pub while you’re at it!