Peak Kia North Donates $7,600 to Larimer Humane Society

Peak Kia North has donated $100 to the Larimer Humane Society for every vehicle sold during the month of November, totaling $7,600 to benefit the “Give HOPE” initiative, which aims to provide second chances to homeless, lost, abandoned, and ill animals across Northern Colorado.

Peak Kia North invited individuals seeking a new or used vehicle to take advantage of the “Driving Second Chances” promotion for potential buyers to aid in making a positive impact through their purchase. All vehicles that were sold during November qualified for a $100 donation to be given to Larimer Humane Society.

Peak Kia North made nearly twice the impact on supporting the Larimer Humane Society celebrating its second anniversary of the partnership by exceeding the $4,700 monetary donation made in 2019 through the Driving Second Chances initiative.

“At Peak Kia North, we’re honored to give back to an organization working tirelessly to help area animals recover from the tumultuous times of 2020,” said Jeffrey Taylor, Owner of Peak Kia North. “It’s amazing to know our contribution made possible by the Driving Second Chances campaign will give many of our four-legged community members a new lease on life,” Jeffrey said.

For more information regarding Peak Kia North, visit: www.peakkianorth.com or to learn more about the Larimer Humane Society, visit: www.larimerhumane.org