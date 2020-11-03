Platte River Board Approves 2020 Integrated Resource Plan

The Platte River Power Authority Board of Directors approved the utility’s 2020 integrated resource plan on Thursday, October 29.

The Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) requires integrated resource plans (IRP) from its members every five years to maintain long-term hydropower contracts with the federal government. Platte River’s plan was submitted to WAPA in November. It serves as a baseline for future energy planning and resource acquisition to pursue objectives within the Resource Diversification Policy approved by the board in December of 2018.

“We are pleased with the path produced by this IRP, but there’s more work to be done,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “We will continue taking the steps needed on our journey to achieve a 100% noncarbon energy mix,” Jason said.

The 2020 IRP puts Platte River on the path to achieve a minimum of 90 percent carbon emissions reduction from levels in 2005 based on current technology and anticipated advancements. The IRP earned support from the Colorado Energy Office and Department of Public Health and Environment, whose leaders realize the plan is consistent with state goals calling for an 80 percent carbon reduction by the year 2030 for participating utilities.

Platte River and partner utilities announced joint participation in December of last year in the Western Energy Imbalance Market as a significant step in the direction of energy market involvement. The move will provide Platte River greater access to noncarbon energy resources within the western region at highly competitive rates.

Jason noted that two additional IRP processes would be conducted before 2030, although system planning remains an ongoing effort. The two additional IRP processes will provide greater clarity regarding attaining a 100 percent noncarbon energy mix and will seek involvement by stakeholders and the public.

“We continue to make significant strides toward our long-term goal largely due to the direction from and engagement by our board members,” said Jason. “In addition to setting policy, each member is directly involved in work necessary to drive our energy transformation,” Jason said.

For more information regarding Platte River Power Authority, visit: https://www.prpa.org