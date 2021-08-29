Poudre Landmarks Foundation Announces Return of the Annual Historic Homes Tour

Poudre Landmarks Foundation (PLF) is dedicated to bringing the history of Fort Collins to the community. They have announced the return of the annual Historic Homes Tour.

The PLF is also dedicated to the safety and health of our community, so this year brings exciting changes to the format to ensure social distancing while still providing a look at the architecture and stories of our town.

This year, the 37th Annual HHT goes hybrid with physical tours (masks required) of select venues; and hi-tech, immersive, 360-degree virtual reality tours via Matterport. These exclusive tours are repeatable and packed with nuggets of historic and architectural info. This year’s tour showcases several styles of Old Town Fort Collins historic buildings built between 1879 and 1931: Victorian, Gothic Revival, Queen Anne, and turn-of-the-century Craftsman.

Admission to the event includes docent-hosted tours of the city-owned 1879 Avery House and 1883 Water Works, a free tour ticket to be used at the Avery House in the future, and permanent access to the virtual tours from anywhere! Learn more, and preview the experience with a virtual tour of The Avery House at poudrelandmarks.org

The 2021 historic Homes Tour is sponsored by generous donations to PLF by The Group Inc. and other business and community donors.

Poudre Landmarks Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve, restore, protect, and interpret the architectural and cultural heritage of the Fort Collins area. For more information, email poudrelandmarks@gmail.com, call (970) 221-0533, or visit poudrelandmarks.org.