Proclamation and Award Honoring Fallen Larimer County Ranger, Brendan Unitt

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed Tuesday, October 20, 2020, as ‘Brendan Unitt Day’ and accepted the announcement of the Brendan Unitt Community Service Award to honor his sacrifice and dedication.

Brendan graduated from Windsor High School in 2011 and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was also a graduate of Colorado State University and dedicated his life to helping others within Larimer County.

Brendan started serving as a Larimer County Natural Resources Boat Ranger at Horsetooth Reservoir this year. He committed wholeheartedly to providing safety assistance and emergency response to visitors at Horsetooth Reservoir. He selflessly responded to an emergency call for help from a distressed boater on Thursday, August 20, when he risked and lost his life to save another. Brendan was 27 years old.

“Brendan Unitt’s exemplary life of service and dedication to the people of Larimer County is typical of our entire team of Park Rangers,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson. “We can all learn a valuable lesson from the incredible life that Brendan lived,” Steve said.

The Brendan Unitt, Community Service Award, was announced in honor of his ultimate sacrifice and will be issued annually to one outstanding Larimer County employee who demonstrates in action the values of selflessness, honor, and dedication to community service just as Brendan did. Brendan Unitt was honored posthumously as the first recipient of the award, which his mother accepted, Katherine McAneny.

Details regarding the Brendan Unitt Community Service Award will be announced in 2021.

“We are fortunate and blessed to have had him among us,” said Steve.