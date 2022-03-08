Public Review Sought for Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Adaptive Management Plan Draft

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is seeking public review of the draft management plan update for Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The draft document can be found at the project’s engagement page and will be open for public comment through March 13.

Feedback solicited from the community, technical and group stakeholders, and department advisory boards over the past year informed the draft plan. Recommended future management actions consider three primary objectives: recreation use and visitor experience, ecological health and conservation of natural resources, and operational sustainability/financial feasibility.

For more information, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources.

The Natural Resources Department manages Larimer County’s magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.org/naturalresources