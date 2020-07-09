Public Sought out to help Locate Missing Person

The person missing is Mr. Allen Ginsborg of Loveland. Allen was reported missing by his family on Monday, July 6 after 8 pm.

Allen’s family had found his pickup truck parked at the Lon Hagler Reservoir southwest of Loveland shortly before contacting the police. Allen is 59 years old, 6’01” in height, weighing in at 175 pounds, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

A number of agencies have conducted searches in and around the area of the reservoir for two days from Monday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 8. Despite the effort of multiple agencies, Allen has not been located thus far.

Agencies that have searched for Allen include deputies and emergency services from Larimer County Sherrif’s Office, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers, Larimer County Search and Rescue, UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Larimer County Dive Rescue Team.

If seen, Allen may be wearing a dark button-down shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes.

For more information or to report any information regarding Mr. Ginsborg’s whereabouts, call LCSO at: 970-416-1985