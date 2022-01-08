Resolve to Become a Red Cross Volunteer in 2022

Join Those Heroic Individuals Who Give Their Time to Help Those in Need

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming asks that you consider making a meaningful choice in 2022 by becoming a Red Cross volunteer.

Locally, 1,670 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year. They help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans, and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world. In addition, as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets every year.

“Our Red Cross volunteers support their community and neighbors in need each and every day,” said Gino Greco, Regional Executive, and CEO, American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. “In the last year, Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort, and hope to 780 people affected by home fires and other disasters in the Colorado and Wyoming region. Local Red Crossers made 1,320 homes safer through educational visits and creating preparedness plans and installed more than 2,830 free smoke alarms. As a region, we provided more than 8,700 services to military members, veterans, and families in our community.”

Here are a few positions they really need help filling:

Disaster Action Team : You can be part of a team that helps people who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters.

: You can be part of a team that helps people who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Transportation Specialist Volunteer : You will be the critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood, platelets, or other blood products to a hospital.

: You will be the critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood, platelets, or other blood products to a hospital. Service to the Armed Forces: You can be part of a team that helps make the challenges of military service a little lighter for everyone from the front lines to the home front.

Training is free, but the hope you provide is priceless. Resolve to make a difference by turning tragedy into hope in 2022. Find out more at redcross.org/volunteer

COVID-19 AND STAYING SAFE need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The safety of everyone is our top priority and our guidelines reflect the latest CDC safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning January 3, 2022. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.