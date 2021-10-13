Rural Property Assessment Fieldwork Starts

Fall property assessment fieldwork began in rural areas of Larimer County in late September and will continue to early December in the Estes Park area, Glen Haven, Drake, Red Feather Lakes, Crystal Lake, and Livermore.

The work is part of the normal assessment activity to ensure accurate data is collected and to verify that properties are assessed correctly. “I want our property owners to be aware of this activity and feel safe when my staff shows up at their business, home or neighborhood,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.

While working in the field, Larimer County Assessor’s staff will be driving Larimer County vehicles, and residents are encouraged to ask them for proof of identification. They will be taking measurements and photos around exteriors of properties, and if the owners are available, might ask a few questions about the property they are assessing.

The work will be completed between the hours of 9 am to 5 pm and should only require a few minutes at each property. The assessor’s staff will also be observing social distancing and wearing masks to ensure public safety.

For questions, please contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050 or via email at Overbebc@larimer.org.

