Save Time and Money with eNotices!

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging residents to sign-up for eNotices to receive their future tax statements electronically.

Tax statements and postcards will be mailed mid-January 2022, for 2021 taxes payable in 2022. Nearly 90,000 traditional full-page statements are typically mailed that include payment coupons and an envelope. Approximately 70,000 postcard statements are also mailed to those residents whose mortgage companies pay their property taxes.

As part of Larimer County’s commitment to eco-friendly initiatives and simplifying tax payment processes for residents, they offer an online statement program allowing residents to receive their future tax statements electronically to a designated email address. eNotices provides residents with the following advantages:

Simple sign-up

Streamlined online bill pay

Easy to use

Reduces clutter

Constant availability

Protect your information

Go green for the environment

To sign-up for eNotices, residents can visit tre2pub.larimer.org/treasurer/auth-code

Ms. Josey reminds all taxpayers that if you have not received your tax statement by January 31, 2022, or if you have any other questions or concerns, please call the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office at 970-498-7020, email at lctreasurer@larimer.org, or use the popular chat feature found on the website at larimer.org/treasurer.