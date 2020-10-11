Senior Care Community Welcomes Resident Care Coordinator of Memory Care, Catherine Mancha

Locally owned assisted living community and rehab center Grace Pointe Senior Care Community has welcomed Catherine Mancha as the Resident Care Coordinator of Memory Care to its team of professional caregivers.

Catherine will be responsible for working one on one with residents to develop care plans. Additionally, she will also manage the caregivers who work in memory care while providing ongoing training to them.

Catherine brings 10 years of experinece in the senior care industry to Grace Pointe along with a personal and unique understanding of dementia. She is a valuable resource for families and loved ones of residents as she will educate others on dementia and best practices for caregiving.

“I’ve been in Greeley for 15 years and have always been impressed with Grace Pointe’s fantastic reputation,” said Catherine. “When I saw the position become available it was one of those meant-to-be moments for me, especially knowing the impeccable level of care Grace Pointe provides,” Catherine said.

Catherine has assisted her father through Alzheimer’s for 10 years and utilizes that personal experinece to empower herself within the memory care role. She is passionate about aiding and educating families and loved ones on memory care as she and her mother relied on those resources during her father’s journey with Alzheimer’s.

“At Grace Pointe, we always seek out team members who are able to contribute positively to our mission of serving others,” said Shareen Anderson, Executive Director of Grace Pointe. “We’re fortunate to have Catherine join in our commitment to serving others through what we call the Three C’s: Community, Connectedness, and Comfort,” Shareen said.

Catherine’s personal experience eventually led her back to pursue post-secondary education in gerontology. She took a job as a caregiver while going to school and continued her career in senior care, fulfilling her passion for working with the senior population.

“I hope to continue to make a difference in peoples’ lives and bring a smile to their faces by providing the high level of care I wanted for my own father,” said Catherine.

For more information regarding Grace Pointe and its services, including to schedule a tour of the grounds, visit: www.gracepointegreeley.com