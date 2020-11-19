Ski Cooper to Open Wednesday, December 9 to Kick of Winter in North America’s Highest City

The ski resort Ski Cooper is set to open Wednesday, December 9, to kick off the winter season.

Snow arrived in Leadville and Twin Lakes in early November, which set the stage for visitors looking to experience winter with fresh air and outdoor activities that are naturally socially distanced. Ski Cooper offers beginners and families wide-open spaces with no lift lines, high prices, high-rise condos, or human-made snow.

Ski Cooper debuted 19 advanced runs in Tennessee Creek Basin early this year. The resort now requires all passes both season and day to be purchased in advance and online for safety reasons regarding COVID-19 and will offer ski school lessons on an individual, family, or cohort basis only as they are not offering this for mixed groups.

The Top of the Rockies Zip Line opened for the winter season on Sunday, November 15, which provides visitors the opportunity to fly above snow-covered trees at 12,000′. White Mountain Snowmobile Tours leave from the same location.

Approximately 100 miles of groomed trails will open for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, or snowmobiling once snow cover allows. The trails will go above treeline or through open meadows with unobstructed mountain and lake views and meander through Leadville’s historic East Side Mining District.

The Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, Cookhouse, and Sleep Yurts re-opens on Thursday, November 26. Sleep Yurts provides down comforters and soapstone wood stoves with booking now open.

Buchi Café and Treeline Kitchen offer outdoor pods for winter dining, with Treeline also providing patio dining beside a fire pit. The Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon is venturing on its second year of TWIN-ter offering weekend dinners, and brunches and Two Mile Brewing Co. has winter warmers available.

Guest can also utilize the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum for a rest day and experience the showcasing of America’s mining history. The Healy House Museum and Dexter Cabin os one of Leadville’s earliest homes.