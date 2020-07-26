Small Grant Applications for Neighborhood Community Projects Now Available

Applications for the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ Small Grants for Community Partnering program are now being accepted for next year’s grant cycle.

The due date for applications is Friday, September 11 by 5 pm and will be accepted through an online form. Additionally, awards for this grant cycle will be announced by February of next year.

The Help Preserve Open Spaces sales and use tax is responsible for funding the grants. Larimer County has awarded $329,171 for 207 community and neighborhood projects over the course of the last twelve years.

The grants are offered to organizations K-12 schools and HOA’s within Larimer County for community, neighborhood and group projects. Furthermore, individual grant awards are available for specific projects request as long as they do not exceed $3,000 per project.

Reasons grants are offered are as follows:

Protection or enhancement of natural areas, including wildlife habitat, river areas and wetlands

Public linkages with existing open lands and parks

Opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation, or nature interpretation

Opportunities for people to connect with the land via agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas

Research on Larimer County open spaces

For more information including registration for the webinar, application link and instructions and budget workshop, visit: www.larimer.org/small-grants or call 970 619-4569