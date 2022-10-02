Southwest I-25 Frontage Road Near Timnath Closed for Underground Drainage Installation October 3-21

As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues I-25 widening and drainage improvements, crews will install an underground drainage line, culvert, and inlet under the Southwest Frontage Road between Colorado Highway 392 and Kechter Road as part of the 100-year flood prevention portion of this project.

To safely place the new underground drainage system, a full closure of the SW Frontage Road from north of CO 392 (the Colorado Mountain RV entrance) to just south of County Road 34E will take place October 3-21.

When complete, the project will increase capacity on I-25 by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing other aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit throughout the corridor.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Full closures of the SW Frontage Road from north of the Colorado Mountain RV entrance to just south of County Road 34E will take place from 6 am, October 3, until 5 pm, October 21. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. I-25 traffic will not be impacted during drainage installation.

STAY INFORMED:

More information about this project is available at:

The project web site:www.codot.gov/projects/ north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort-collins

Project information hotline: 720-593-1996

Email the project team: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s mission is to provide the best multi-modal transportation system that most effectively and safely moves people, goods and information. CDOT maintains more than 23,000 lane miles of highway, more than 3,400 bridges, and 35 mountain passes. Our team of employees works tirelessly to reduce the rate and severity of crashes and improve the safety of all modes of transportation. CDOT leverages partnerships with a range of private and public organizations and operates Bustang, an interregional express bus service. Find more details at codot.gov.