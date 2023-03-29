Suspects Arrested for Drug Distribution, Active Warrants

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Four people have been arrested for outstanding warrants and new charges after hundreds of fentanyl pills and other dangerous drugs were recovered from a southwest Fort Collins home.

On March 15, 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Services, and the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) were working to locate fugitive Billy Lopez (DOB 05/17/84), who was wanted on multiple charges.

He was contacted at a home in the 2300 block of West County Road 38E. Lopez ran from law enforcement but was safely taken into custody after a short foot chase.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (DF1)

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute (DF1)

Special Offender – 2 counts (DF1)

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute (DF3)

Possession of Imitation Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute (DF4)

First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (F3)

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender – 2 counts (F5)

Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon (M1)

Resisting Arrest (M2)

Felony Warrant: Failure to Comply – Vehicular Eluding

Felony Warrant: Robbery (F4), Theft (F5), Third Degree Assault (M1), Menacing (M1)

Lopez was issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond in addition to the $7,800 combined cash/surety bond for existing warrants.

Investigators served a search warrant on the residence and recovered roughly 1/4 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 800 fentanyl pills, heroin, suspected LSD, and two guns, one of which was stolen.

Three additional people were contacted in the home and arrested during this incident:

Meryl Tewell (DOB 02/05/82)

Felony Warrant: Failure to Appear – Possession Controlled Substance (DM1), Possession Fentanyl (DF4), Obstruction (M1)

Misdemeanor Warrant: Failure to Comply – Criminal Possession of an Identification Document

Tewell was issued a combined $275 cash bond.

Josiah Trujillo-Guarneros (10/30/77)

Misdemeanor Warrant: Unauthorized Absence (M2)

Misdemeanor Warrant: Failure to Appear – Criminal Mischief (M2)

Misdemeanor Warrant: Failure to Appear – Criminal Impersonation

Department of Corrections (DOC) Warrant

Due to the DOC warrant, Trujillo-Guarneros is not eligible for bond at this time.

Angela Valdivia (DOB 10/07/64)

Tampering with Physical Evidence – 2 counts (F6)

Possession of Methamphetamine (DM1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO)

Valdivia was issued a $5,200 Personal Recognizance bond.

“The drug activity and violent crime associated with this case were significant,” said Lieutenant Mark Hertz, who leads the NCDTF. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of local law enforcement, we were able to remove dangerous drugs and impact crime in this neighborhood and beyond.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.