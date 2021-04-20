The Center for Family Outreach To Reopen to the Public

The Center for Family Outreach will re-open its doors to the public in both Fort Collins and Loveland on April 26, 2021. “Throughout this difficult time, The Center’s team has successfully provided much-need services on a virtual platform,” said Executive Director Laurie Klith. “We are now ready to safely welcome youth and families back to our in-person program offerings while ensuring that the highest level of COVID related precautions are in place.”

Both of The Center’s offices will fully reopen when all staff members have been fully vaccinated and CDC guidelines and local regulations permit. Until then, staff members will split their time between working from home and working in one of The Center’s offices, and the organization will offer services both virtually and in person to meet community needs. Masks are mandatory at both the Fort Collins and Loveland offices.

The Center’s Fort Collins location is at 212 West Mountain Avenue and they can be reached at 970-698-7262 or 970-402-3309 Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Loveland location is at 860 E 29th St. (West side of Mary Blair Elementary in a modular) and they can be reached Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 970-698-7263 or 970-698-7264.

The Center for Family Outreach strengthens families by providing education, prevention, and early intervention for individuals ages 11-18 through substance use assessments and therapy, emotion and mental health and wellbeing counseling, conflict resolution, and healing and navigating the teen years with parent resources. To learn more, visit www.TCFFO.org.