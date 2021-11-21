The Community Recreation Center Offers Winter Break Pass

The Windsor Community Recreation Center is offering non-members a Winter Break Pass starting at $23. The pass allows non-members unlimited access for one month and a half to the facility from November 26, 2021, through January 7, 2022.

“As students come home for the holidays or family members’ visit, we want everyone to feel at home and continue their fitness routine during their visit to Windsor,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. “Our goal is to offer people a space to stay on their fitness and health journey for an economical price. No annual fees, no contractual commitments, and no administrative obligations. People can come here, continue their fitness routine and stay on track with their health goals. A home away from home.”

Now available for purchase, the Winter Break Pass offers individuals access to the Windsor Community Recreation Center’s 80,000 square-foot facility — featuring two gymnasiums, multiple fitness rooms, indoor pools, a hot tub, and numerous fitness classes.

A pass must be purchased in person at the Community Recreation Center, 250 11th Street, Windsor, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 5 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 8 am through 7 pm, and on Sunday from 12 pm through 6 pm.

Prices for the Winter Break Pass are as follows:

Youth (Under 18): $23

Adult: $36

Student (must present current I.D.): $30

Senior (62+): $23

Visit www.recreationliveshere.com/Fitness for a list of fitness classes, certified personal trainers, a list of fitness equipment, or to learn more about the facility.

