The Human Bean Northern Colorado Honors Child Abuse Prevention Month with CASA of Larimer County Partnership

In honor of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Human Bean Northern Colorado (821 North College location) in Fort Collins will be donating 10% of all sales on Tuesday, April 27 to the CASA of Larimer County, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity for The Human Bean Northern Colorado to help educate the community and raise awareness about child abuse and neglect in our community, and how people can individually and collectively help prevent it. There are currently 600 children in Larimer County who have a dependency and neglect case and need an advocate. CASA of Larimer County currently serves about 50% of those children by working to recruit, train and screen community volunteers to be the voice in court for those children.

A representative from CASA of Larimer County will serve as a Guest Barista from 9:30-11:30 am. Customers will have the opportunity to make a cash donation, ask questions and learn more about CASA of Larimer County and how to prevent child abuse. Customers who visit either one of the Fort Collins locations will receive a free blue pinwheel – the color of child abuse prevention – as a gift to show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized leading coffee drive-thru in the northern Colorado community.

For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com or to learn more about CASA of Larimer County, visit www.casalarimer.com/.