Three Local Food Pantries to Receive $15,000 from Johnstown Town Council

Johnstown Town Council provides a total of $15,000 of support to three local food pantries to provide greater resources to the area and support Johnstown families in need.

The three food pantries that will receive financial support from the Council are Grace Community Church, St John the Baptist Catholic Church, and Milliken Presbyterian Church. These local food pantries are primary resources to the area and will receive $5,000 each.

Town Council approved the $15,000 worth of financial support at the Town Council Meeting on the evening of Monday, October 26. The council has been working to find ways to support local businesses and Johnstown residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $15,000 comes from Federal funding, the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES) Act, which is distributed through the State and Larimer and Weld counties. The Council has noted that there are still funds available for assistance to the community. In contrast, the CARES Act has allowed the Town to recover from significant expenses associated with the pandemic.

The Town Council realizes the impact of the coronavirus and the community’s needs near the end of the year and believes that this use of funds can assist those who need it most within the community. Food pantries have played an important role in providing support to those in need but are finding that need has become greater as this year’s unemployment rates have grown, and resources are more difficult to access.

For more information regarding the Johnstown Town Council, visit: https://www.townofjohnstown.com/29/Town-Council